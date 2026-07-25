INDECOM probing fatal police shooting in Spanish Town

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the fatal shooting of a man by the police along St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday.

Police have not confirmed the man's identity but said he is believed to be Teja Adrian Thomas, otherwise called ‘Siva’, of 31 St John's Road.

According to the police, about 4:15 p.m., members of the St Catherine North Crime Branch, acting on information that armed men were seen at a premises, proceeded to the location.

The police say that upon arrival, the cops were confronted by three men, including the deceased, while the other two fled.

The deceased allegedly opened fire at the police, who took evasive action and returned fire, the police reported.

According to the police, during the exchange of gunfire, a handgun fell from the man and was retrieved.

The injured man was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.