Motorists to dig deeper as Highway 2000 toll rates go up come August 1

Motorists who use the Highway 2000 toll road will have to dig deeper into their pockets as toll rates are to go up on August 1.

At the same time, T-Tag users will have a reprieve, as those rates will remain the same until October 31.

TransJam Highways, in a notice on Friday, stated that the increase in toll rates is to ensure that it can continue delivering the high standard of service customers expect and deserve.

At the Portmore toll plaza, Class 1 vehicles will be charged $400, up from the current rate of $380; Class 2 vehicles will pay $790, which is $80 more than the current rate; and Class 3 vehicles will have a rate of $1,195, up from the current rate of $1,150.

At the Spanish Town toll plaza, the rate for Class 1 vehicles is moving to $290, up from the current rate of $285; Class 2 vehicles will pay $590, up from $530; and the toll rate for Class 3 vehicles is going from $850 to $880.

At the Vineyards toll, Class 1 vehicles will pay $850, up from $790; Class 2 vehicles will be charged $1,350, an increase from $1,200; and Class 3 vehicles will pay $2,700, up from the current rate of $2,400.

At the May Pen toll plaza, the Class 1 toll rate is moving from $270 to $295, from $430 to $480 for Class 2 vehicles, and from $770 to $850 for Class 3 vehicles.

Regarding the Toll Gate Main Line toll, the Class 1 toll rate is moving from $480 to $530, from $720 to $800 for Class 2 vehicles, and from $1,400 to $1,550 for Class 3 vehicles.

At the Toll Gate Ramp, the new rate will be $270 for Class 1, up from $240; $400 for Class 2, up from $360; and $770 for Class 3, up from $700.

Meanwhile, for T-Tag customers, the rates will be adjusted effective October 31.

At the Portmore toll plaza, the Class 1 vehicle T-Tag rate will move from $370 to $380, from $690 to $780 for Class 2 vehicles, and from $1,150 to $1,195 for Class 3 vehicles.

At the Spanish Town toll plaza, the Class 1 vehicle T-Tag rate will move from $275 to $280, from $510 to $580 for Class 2 vehicles, and from $850 to $880 for Class 3 vehicles.

At the Vineyards toll, the Class 1 vehicle T-Tag rate will move from $780 to $840, from $1,180 to $1,340 for Class 2 vehicles, and from $2,400 to $2,700 for Class 3 vehicles.

At the May Pen toll plaza, the Class 1 vehicle T-Tag rate will move from $260 to $285, from $410 to $470 for Class 2 vehicles, and from $770 to $850 for Class 3 vehicles.

At the Toll Gate Main Line toll, the Class 1 T-Tag rate is moving from $470 to $520, from $700 to $790 for Class 2 vehicles, and from $1,400 to $1,550 for Class 3 vehicles.

At the Toll Gate Ramp, the new T-Tag rate will be $260 for Class 1, up from $230; $390 for Class 2, up from $350; and $770 for Class 3, up from $700.

Motorists are being encouraged to obtain a t-tag to allow them to pay a reduced toll rate.

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