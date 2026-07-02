Chef shot dead at Portmore home

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man at his home in Portmore, St Catherine, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old chef Kenny Kenrick Schooler of Manley Lane, Naggo Head in Portmore.

Reports are that about 3:30 a.m., residents heard explosions sounding like gunshots coming from Schooler's premises and alerted the police.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found spent shell casings at the entrance to the property.

A search of a one-room concrete structure on the premises led to the discovery of Schooler's body lying on its side with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not established a motive for the killing.

The Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

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