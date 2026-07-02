CPFSA urges parents to prioritise children’s safety during summer break

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is urging parents and caregivers to take extra precautions to keep children safe during the summer holidays, warning that the break from school can expose children to increased risks if they are left unsupervised or their activities are not closely monitored.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the agency said parents should ensure children are properly supervised whether they are at home, online or participating in community activities.

It also stressed the importance of water safety, noting that children should never be left unattended at beaches, rivers, pools or other bodies of water, as drowning can occur suddenly and without warning.

Chief Executive Officer of the CPFSA, Laurette Adams-Thomas, said parents should know where their children are, who they are with and, where possible, personally drop them off and pick them up from camps, organised activities or visits to friends.

She also encouraged parents to speak directly with the adults responsible for supervising their children.

The CPFSA further cautioned against leaving children home alone or in the care of older siblings, saying minors do not have the experience or authority to adequately protect younger children from potential predators or other dangers.

The agency also highlighted the importance of online safety, encouraging parents to monitor their children’s use of social media, gaming platforms and messaging applications, review privacy settings, enable parental controls and maintain open communication about online risks.

Parents are also being urged to watch for warning signs such as sudden secrecy, unexplained gifts, changes in behaviour or requests by children to meet people they only know online.

The CPFSA said children should be encouraged to report anything or anyone that makes them feel uncomfortable.

The agency is encouraging members of the public to report concerns involving child abuse, neglect, child trafficking or any situation where a child’s safety may be at risk by calling 211, the 24-hour child abuse reporting hotline.

Reports can also be made via WhatsApp or telephone at 876-878-2882 or 876-822-7031, by email at report@childprotection.gov.jm, or through the CPFSA’s social media platforms.

- Andre Williams

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