MoBay Stronger Foundation unfolds with ambitious agenda

WESTERN BUREAU

Driven by their love for Montego Bay and St James and their desire to lend a helping hand in times of need, a group of successful Montego Bay natives, some based overseas, have come together to create a non-profit entity dubbed MoBay Stronger Foundation Limited.

According to Annette May Sterling, who co-founded the organisation with businessman and Nicholas ‘Sonny Ranking’ Williams, the foundation was created to formalise years of community service and transform a shared passion for helping others into a sustainable organisation focused on strengthening the community they proudly call home.

In fact, although the foundation was only officially established in 2026, its mission began many years ago, as the founders had collectively been quietly working behind the scenes, helping needy individuals and families across Montego Bay with clothing, school supplies and other necessities.

It was while coordinating local distributions and working with overseas members to secure water, food, clothing and care packages in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa that the decision was taken to formalise the group, leading to the official formation of MoBay Stronger Foundation Limited.

Realising that lives would have to be rebuilt after the hurricane, the foundation launched its first official project, the Backpack for Success Programme, to assist students in returning to school.

“We realised that while homes would eventually be repaired, children would soon be returning to school. Education has always been one of the cornerstones of Jamaican society, and we knew many families would face the challenge of replacing backpacks, notebooks, pencils, uniforms, and other essential school supplies while trying to rebuild their lives,” said Sterling.

To date, the foundation has established ties with schools such as Mount Salem Primary and Infant School and Catherine Hall Primary School and is currently awaiting the completion of partnership agreements with two additional schools. By working closely with school administrators and educators, the foundation hopes to ensure that assistance reaches the children and families who need it most.

“Growing up in Montego Bay, I remember the excitement of putting on a clean uniform, carrying a backpack, opening new notebooks, and seeing my classmates on the first day of school,” said Sterling, a past student of Mount Salem All Age School and Herbert Morrison Comprehensive High School.

“Those memories have stayed with me throughout my life. Every backpack we provide is more than school supplies – it is a message to a child that their community believes in them. We want every child to walk through the school gates with confidence, dignity, and hope because they know someone cares about their future.”

Williams, the director of local operations for the foundation, is primarily responsible for community outreach on the ground. A longtime entrepreneur and community supporter, he has spent many years giving back to the people of Montego Bay.

“In my role, I work alongside volunteers and community partners to strengthen relationships with schools, businesses, churches, civic organisations, and community leaders while coordinating the Foundation’s local initiatives,” said Williams, a St James High School past student and former dancehall artiste.

While the foundation’s current focus is on serving Montego Bay, its long-term vision is to expand its programmes to other communities across Jamaica as funding, partnerships and volunteer support continue to grow.

“The foundation is currently in the process of obtaining charitable status in Jamaica and welcomes partnerships with schools, businesses, churches, civic organisations, service clubs, community groups, members of the Jamaican diaspora, and individuals who believe in investing in children and strengthening communities,” said Williams.

He said he believed the foundation’s success would not be measured simply by the number of backpacks distributed, but by the number of children whose futures are strengthened because someone believed in them.

The foundation’s philosophy is, ‘Montego Bay people helping Montego Bay’, while its mission is to invest in children, strengthen families and build a brighter future through education, opportunity and community partnerships.

editorial@gleanerjm.com