NHT expands access to affordable homeownership

National Housing Trust (NHT) contributors now have greater access to affordable homeownership through a range of policy enhancements that took effect July 1.

Assistant General Manager for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at the NHT, Dwayne Berbick, said that the new initiatives reflect the trust’s ongoing commitment to responding to the evolving needs of contributors.

Among the new initiatives is the Young Adult Deposit Loan, which provides eligible contributors aged 18 to 35 with up to $2 million to assist with the upfront deposit required to purchase a home.

Berbick said the facility responds directly to concerns raised by young Jamaicans who can qualify for a mortgage but struggle to accumulate the initial deposit needed to complete a purchase.

Additionally, the NHT has also doubled the allocation of housing units reserved for young adults in its housing developments from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Eligible public-sector workers will also benefit from a reduced interest rate on homes in qualifying NHT housing developments. The concession applies to nurses, teachers, police officers, firefighters and soldiers purchasing units in schemes processed on or after March 1, including the Howard Avenue and Vineyards developments.

Meanwhile, current homeowners can now access a second NHT loan after five years instead of seven, allowing them to improve, expand or upgrade their properties sooner.

The revised policy also benefits contributors who no longer own a home and wish to pursue homeownership again.

“Many of these policy changes are not as a result of the NHT sitting in a room and thinking, ‘this is what we think will work’. It’s from the feedback we get through our different customer contact points, through our engagements with contributors and other stakeholders,” Berbick explained.

The trust has also expanded its Hurricane Resilience Loan to support measures that strengthen homes against severe weather, including the installation of hurricane shutters, reinforced roofing and the construction or retrofitting of safe rooms.

Berbick said the latest initiatives demonstrate the NHT’s commitment to continuously improving its products and services.

He encouraged Jamaicans to engage with the NHT to determine which benefits best suit their individual circumstances.

“A mortgage is personal and individual. We are all at different points on the journey to homeownership, and there are different enablers there to assist you. Come in, have a conversation with us, see how our offerings fit into your plan and how we can put you on that pathway to homeownership,” Berbick said.

He added that the trust remains committed to helping as many Jamaicans as possible achieve homeownership, regardless of where they are in the process.

These new measures complement the NHT’s ongoing efforts to improve affordability, expand access to financing and ensure more contributors can realise their dream of owning a home.

“The NHT celebrates 50 years this year, and one of the things we are mindful of is to ensure that the NHT remains relevant and responsive to the evolving and changing needs of our contributors and our mortgagors,” Berbick said.

- JIS News

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