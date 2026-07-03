Bent joins Bailey in Turks and Caicos police force

Dr Terrence Bent, former senior superintendent of police in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), was on Wednesday sworn in as assistant commissioner of police with responsibility for training and development in the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

Bent took the oath of office before Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam during a ceremony attended by Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey.

Bailey also served the JCF and is a former deputy commissioner of police in Jamaica.

Bent was sworn in alongside Alison Woods, who assumed the post of inspector general.

According to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, Bent’s portfolio will focus on leading strategic training, professional development and capacity-building across the force to ensure officers and staff are equipped to meet modern policing standards.

The force noted that Bent brings more than 36 years of policing experience, including senior leadership within the Jamaica Constabulary Force, with expertise in police training, leadership development, operational planning and organisational reform.

The appointments followed what the force described as an open and competitive recruitment process aimed at strengthening a modern, accountable and professionally equipped police service.

Andre Williams