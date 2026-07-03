Nearly 100 men graduate from parenting mentorship programme

Nearly 100 men graduated from the National Parenting Support Commission’s (NPSC) Men Who Mentor Programme on Tuesday, marking the completion of training designed to strengthen parenting support and expand male mentorship across Jamaica.

Held at Celebration Church in Portmore, St Catherine, the graduation ceremony celebrated participants who successfully completed the structured programme, which equips men with practical parenting skills, mentorship techniques, and fieldwork experience aimed at promoting healthier parent-child relationships.

This year’s event carried particular significance. It marked the graduation of the first all-male cohort under the Men Who Mentor Programme, a specialised arm of the NPSC’s broader Parent Mentorship Programme. For many participants, it was also their first formal graduation, highlighting the programme’s impact beyond parenting support.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating class, valedictorian Ricardo Hayles reflected on a journey he said extended far beyond the classroom.

“This programme has challenged us to think differently about parenting and mentorship. It has equipped us with practical tools to support effective parenting and reminded us that seeking guidance is a sign of strength, not weakness. For many of us, this is our first graduation, making this moment especially meaningful. The experience has been truly empowering, and as graduates, we leave not only with new knowledge and skills but with a renewed commitment to supporting other men and promoting positive parent-child relationships throughout our parenting journey.”

The initiative was developed to provide men with a supportive space to strengthen their parenting approaches, exchange experiences, and build the confidence needed to guide fellow fathers and parents. In doing so, the NPSC seeks to break down barriers that often discourage men from seeking parenting support while encouraging greater paternal involvement in family life.

Chief Executive Officer of the NPSC Kaysia Kerr said the organisation remained committed to ensuring that fathers and male caregivers have access to the tools they need to succeed.

“At the NPSC, we want men to know that they do not have to navigate the parenting journey alone. The Men Who Mentor Programme is a deliberate investment in equipping men with the knowledge, skills, and support needed to strengthen their own parenting practices while empowering them to guide and encourage their peers. By building a network of informed male mentors, we are advancing positive parent-child relationships and strengthening parenting support within households across Jamaica.”

The graduates completed training focused on effective parenting practices, mentorship strategies, and community engagement, preparing them to support families and contribute to stronger parenting outcomes within their communities.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, members of the NPSC leadership team, programme coordinators, and other stakeholders attended the ceremony, reaffirming the role of structured parenting support in strengthening families.

‘For many of us, this is our first graduation, making this moment especially meaningful.’