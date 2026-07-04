11-year-old inspires Cromarty Grove graduates to dream big

The decision to invite an 11-year-old past student to deliver the keynote address at the Cromarty Grove Early Childhood Development Centre’s graduation ceremony was deliberate. Organisers wanted graduates to hear that success comes through hard work and perseverance from someone walking a similar path.

Addressing the ceremony on Wednesday at the Spanish Town Methodist Church in St Catherine, Miya Myrie urged the graduating class of 2026 to embrace the opportunities ahead as they move on to primary school.

She reminded the children that new teachers, subjects and challenges awaited them, but cautioned against becoming discouraged when work becomes difficult or mistakes are made.

“Dream big because your dreams matter,” she told the graduates, urging them to believe they could one day become doctors, teachers, firefighters, police officers, pilots, scientists, artists, chefs, athletes or even the prime minister.

The young speaker stressed that success requires commitment, telling the children, “Dreams don’t work unless you do,” and encouraging them to keep learning, work hard, show kindness and believe in themselves.

She also urged the graduates to celebrate their achievement while holding fast to lessons that would guide them throughout life.

“Every big dream starts with one little step. Every challenge makes you stronger. Every mistake helps you learn. Every act of kindness makes the world a better place, and every single one of you has the power to do something amazing,” she said.

Ending her address with the words, “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars,” she congratulated the graduates and wished them success in the next chapter of their education.

Meanwhile, principal of Cromarty Grove Early Childhood Development Centre, Kaye James-Bacchus, who taught and later tutored Myrie at REACH Academy, said inviting the young leader to deliver the main address was an easy decision.

She said Myrie’s determination, confidence and commitment to helping others made her an ideal choice.

“I chose Miya Myrie to be our guest speaker because she is a young woman I truly admire. Over the years, I have watched her grow into a confident, determined leader who never gives up, no matter the challenges she faces,” the principal said.

James-Bacchus noted that Myrie’s hard work, perseverance and resilience earned her the role of student council president, reflecting her leadership qualities and strong character.

What impressed her most, she said, was Myrie’s willingness to help others, her self-belief and her courage to stand up for what she believes is right.

“She leads by example, carrying herself with confidence, grace and integrity,” she said.

The principal added that while some may interpret Myrie’s confidence as cheekiness, she sees it as the strength of a young person unafraid to speak her mind and stand by her convictions.

According to James-Bacchus, it was important for graduates to hear from someone close to their age who could serve as a relatable role model.

“I wanted our graduates to hear from someone they could truly relate to, someone who is young yet already making a meaningful difference,” she said.

She stressed that Myrie’s journey shows that leadership is defined by character and a willingness to serve, not age.

James-Bacchus said she is confident the young speaker’s story will inspire graduates to dream big, believe in themselves and embrace their own leadership potential.

“I firmly believe that you are never too young to inspire others. After all, who better to inspire a child than someone who is close enough in age for them to see themselves in?” she said.

Myrie, who recently passed the Primary Exit Profile examination, will begin classes at Campion College in September.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com