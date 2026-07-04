Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross to headline Atlanta Jamaican Association Independence Ball

ATLANTA, Georgia:

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and Jamaica-born track star Sanya Richards-Ross will headline the Atlanta Jamaican Association’s (AJA) Annual Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards on August 8, as the organization celebrates Jamaica’s 64th year of Independence while raising funds to support education and community development initiatives.

The gala, one of the premier Jamaican diaspora events in the southeastern United States, will be held at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and is expected to attract community leaders, business executives, dignitaries, students, and supporters from across the region.

Richards-Ross, who migrated to the United States with her family at age 12 before going on to become one of the most accomplished female athletes in track and field history, will deliver the keynote address during the evening’s celebrations.

Organized by the Atlanta Jamaican Association in partnership with the AJ Cultural and Educational Fund, the event will combine cultural celebration with philanthropy as scholarships are presented to outstanding students pursuing higher education.

President of the Atlanta Jamaican Association, Evette Taylor-Reynolds, said Richards-Ross was a fitting choice to inspire the Jamaican diaspora and scholarship recipients.

“As part of the Jamaican diaspora, Sanya Richards-Ross embodies the spirit of Jamaican excellence, perseverance and giving back,” Taylor-Reynolds said. “Her voice and journey will inspire our community as we celebrate our heritage and invest in our future.”

The annual event serves as a celebration of Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage while highlighting the achievements of Jamaicans at home and abroad. This year’s programme will place special emphasis on empowering young people through education and strengthening ties within the diaspora community.

In addition to recognizing scholarship recipients, the evening will feature cultural presentations, entertainment, a formal dinner, and dancing.

Organizers said the event will also acknowledge the resilience of Jamaicans in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, with proceeds and support from the celebration helping to fund ongoing relief and rebuilding efforts on the island.

“The evening will serve as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity of the Jamaican people both at home and abroad,” Taylor-Reynolds noted. “It will also allow us to express our gratitude for the support received from the wider Caribbean and American communities during this challenging period.”

Founded to promote Jamaican culture and heritage in the Atlanta area, the Atlanta Jamaican Association has long been recognized for its scholarship programme and charitable outreach efforts benefiting both local communities and Jamaica.

Organizers are encouraging members of the Jamaican diaspora and friends of Jamaica to attend the event, which will run from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 8.

The celebration is expected to blend patriotism, culture, and philanthropy in a fitting tribute to Jamaica’s 64 years of nationhood while investing in the next generation of leaders