MoBay mayor urges small businesses to seize government contracts

WESTERN BUREAU:

A challenge has been issued to Jamaica’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to professionalise their operations and aggressively pursue government contracts.

Addressing an MSME Procurement Project Launch and Boot Camp in Montego Bay, St James, yesterday, Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon said the initiative was aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s economy by expanding opportunities for small businesses through the Government’s policy that reserves 20 per cent of eligible public contracts for MSMEs.

“Today we plant the seeds of employment with the MSME initiative, ensuring our businesses grow into pillars of stability and accelerating national productivity,” Vernon said.

Describing public procurement as a powerful engine of economic development, Vernon said countries with strong procurement systems stimulate innovation, widen market access and build more resilient communities.

“This initiative is a strategic intervention in Jamaica’s economic architecture,” he said, adding that the policy “requires 20 per cent of government contracts for eligible MSMEs”.

Vernon noted that Montego Bay, Jamaica’s tourism capital, has much to gain from ensuring local businesses benefit from government spending.

“MSMEs are the backbone of our local economy, providing employment, fostering entrepreneurship and anchoring resilience in times of disruption,” he said.

He however acknowledged that many small businesses have struggled to access government contracts because of limited resources, inadequate capacity and complex procurement procedures.

“I anticipate that this workshop and boot camp will directly address these barriers by equipping suppliers with readiness tools and by sensitising procurement officers to the importance of inclusivity and accountability in contract awards,” Vernon said.

MIRRORS INTERNATIONAL BEST PRACTICES

He said Jamaica’s approach mirrors international best practices promoted by institutions such as the World Bank, which encourage transparency, value for money and sustainable procurement systems.

Reaffirming the commitment of the St James Municipal Corporation to the initiative, Vernon pledged continued support for procurement practices that are “fair, competitive and development driven”.

In a direct appeal to entrepreneurs, the mayor urged them to prepare themselves to compete for government business.

“No business is too small to be professionalised. Structure your operations. Seize your share of opportunities through public procurement,” he declared.

Vernon also commended the Public Procurement Commission, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, the Jamaica Business Development Corporation and the Development Bank of Jamaica for collaborating on the initiative, expressing confidence that the programme would make Jamaica’s procurement system “more inclusive, more strategic, more deliberate and truly transformative”.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com