Government, Opposition pay tribute to legendary coach Stephen 'Franno' Francis

The Government and Opposition have expressed profound sadness at the passing of decorated Jamaican track and field coach Stephen ‘Franno’ Francis, describing him as one of the country's greatest sporting figures whose legacy will endure for generations.

Francis died in hospital late Saturday night, a day after celebrating his 64th birthday.

In a tribute, Prime Minister Andrew Holness hailed the iconic coach and businessman as a patriot whose contribution to Jamaica and global athletics was immeasurable.

Holness, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said Francis, who guided many of Jamaica's most accomplished athletes to international stardom, played a pivotal role in building Brand Jamaica through his achievements in track and field.

"There is no doubt that Stephen was a patriot who wanted the best for his country. His work impacted a host of lives in positive ways," the Prime Minister said.

Holness noted that Francis made the bold decision to leave a career in finance to dedicate his life to coaching, a choice that helped shape one of the greatest legacies in track and field and inspired countless athletes to pursue excellence.

"Jamaica has lost a remarkable son whose impact will be felt for generations," Holness said, adding that Francis knew how much his work and "herculean contribution" to Jamaica and global athletics were appreciated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Francis was awarded the Order of Jamaica (OJ), the country's fourth-highest national honour, in 2017 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to sport.

For her part, Sports Minister Olivia Grange described Francis as a unique person who used his talents to bring glory to the country and to improve the lives of countless athletes who benefitted from his guidance and tremendous expertise.

"Stephen Francis is responsible for a large part of the pride and joy which Jamaicans feel when our athletes do well on the international stage,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

“Our country owes Stephen a debt of gratitude," Grange added.

She said she is shocked at the news of the passing of the iconic coach, who also understood the business side of sports.

She said part of Francis' legacy is his commitment to contributing to improving the lives of multiple generations, as he positioned his athletes to dominate on the global stage and also encouraged them to give back to their families, communities, and Jamaica as a whole.

"Stephen was not merely an excellent coach. He played a pioneering role in the formation of the MVP Track Club. On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, I express heartfelt condolences to his brother, Paul, his friends and colleagues, including Bruce James and the entire team at MVP. We are deeply saddened at the passing of Stephen and celebrate his contribution to Jamaica".

Meanwhile, the People's National Party (PNP) said the nation had lost a renowned coach whose life's work helped establish Jamaica as a dominant force in world athletics while inspiring generations of young Jamaicans.

The Opposition said Francis spent decades at the forefront of the country's sporting success, fostering a culture of discipline, high performance, and belief that produced some of the finest athletes ever to represent Jamaica.

Opposition Spokesperson on Sport Wavell Hinds described Francis as one of the principal architects of Jamaica's rise in international athletics.

"Coach Stephen Francis leaves behind a legacy that few can match. His commitment to excellence, his relentless pursuit of high standards, and his confidence in Jamaican talent transformed not only individual athletes but the entire landscape of track and field in our country," Hinds said.

He added that Jamaica's success on the world stage owed much to the foundation Francis helped build and said future generations of athletes and coaches would continue to benefit from his contribution.

Hinds also said Francis' passing served as a reminder of the invaluable role coaches play in national development, noting that their influence extends beyond sport to character building, mentorship and community leadership.

The PNP extended condolences to Francis' family, the athletes and coaches of MVP Track Club, the wider athletics fraternity and all Jamaicans mourning what it described as a tremendous loss, saying his contribution to the nation would long be remembered and his legacy would continue to inspire excellence on and off the track.

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