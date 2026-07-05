St Catherine woman fined $300,000 for attempting to bribe policeman

A St Catherine woman who attempted to bribe a policeman with $15,000 to prevent the prosecution of her son was on Friday fined $300,000 or 30 days' imprisonment in the parish court.

Kadian Anton, 45, of Spanish Town, pleaded guilty to attempted bribery with an explanation, arguing that she was set up by the policeman.

"It is he who sent me for the money. That's a setup," she said.

Her attorney, Antoinette Wynter-Mignott, asked the court for leniency.

The lawyer said Anton made a mistake, as she was overwhelmed with stress from not seeing her son for more than a year, and that it was a lapse in judgment.

She also stated that her client did not waste the court's time by pleading guilty.

The lawyer successfully argued that her client's fingerprints should not be taken and that no conviction should be recorded.

The judge told the woman that she was wrong to offer money to the police while they were carrying out their duties.

She was subsequently fined by the court.

The woman thanked the court for its mercy.

The facts are that on June 14, 2026, the woman was inside a motor car being driven by her son when it was stopped by the police for a traffic violation.

During the stop, Anton reportedly told the police, "I can give you $15,000 now," before attempting to bribe the policeman with the money.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted bribery.

- Rasbert Turner

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