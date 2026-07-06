Golden legacy - Jamaica track and field mourn visionary coach Stephen ‘Franno’ Francis

Leaving a lasting legacy and playing a significant role in taking Jamaica’s track and field to dizzying heights, Stephen ‘Franno’ Francis is being remembered with superlatives by his peers, athletes, track and field fans, administrators and the political directorate following his passing on Saturday night.

Francis, who had an enviable reputation for developing little-known athletes into world-class competitors and guided the careers of a stellar list of area, World and Olympic medallists, had turned 64 last Friday.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, in leading the scores of tributes that have poured in, described Francis as a patriot.

“By guiding many of Jamaica’s legendary and most accomplished athletes to stardom, Stephen’s contribution to building Brand Jamaica is immeasurable and worthy of high praise. There is no doubt that Stephen was a patriot who wanted the best for his country. His work impacted a host of lives in positive ways. Jamaica has lost a remarkable son, whose impact will be felt for generations. Stephen knew how much we appreciated his work and his Herculean contribution to our island and to global track and field in general,” the prime minister said.

Lost a giant

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding noted that Jamaica and the world have lost a giant of track and field.

“He revolutionised our sport by proving that world-class athletes could be developed right here at home in Jamaica. He forged local talent into global greatness during the ensuing decades, creating several iconic champions of international athletics in the process. Beyond the medals, Franno gave our young athletes belief, discipline and opportunity. He showed that with vision, structure and hard work, coaching and athlete preparation right here in Jamaica set the global standards,” said Golding.

Sport Minister Olivia Grange, in her tribute, pointed to the legendary coach’s contribution to the success of Jamaica’s track and field.

“Francis is responsible for a large part of the pride and joy which Jamaicans feel when our athletes do well on the international stage. He was a unique person who used his talents to bring glory to our country and to improve the lives of countless athletes who benefitted from his guidance and tremendous expertise. Our country owes Stephen a debt of gratitude. Francis’ legacy is his commitment to contribute to improving the lives of multiple generations as he positioned his athletes to dominate on the global stage and also encouraged them to give back to their families, communities and Jamaica on a whole,” the sport minister said.

Such was Francis’ influence that MVP Track Club became home to several athletes from outside Jamaica, including Sada Williams, who became the first Barbadian woman to win a medal at the World Championships when she picked up bronze in 2022.

In her tribute, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said his passing was a regional loss.

“Jamaica has lost one of the builders of sport and the Caribbean has lost a man whose work gave all of us reason to stand taller. Stephen ‘Franno’ Francis helped turn talent into discipline, promise into excellence, and Caribbean speed into a language the world could not ignore. We saw the athletes flying down the track, carrying Jamaica and the region with them. Behind those moments were the early mornings, the hard truths, the science, the standards, and the belief of a coach who helped make greatness possible. Barbados, too, felt his hand through our own Sada Williams, whose journey at MVP helped carry her to historic heights for our country,” Mottley said.

Francis, his brother Paul, Bruce James and David Noel broke the mould of athletes’ progression with the formation of Maximum Velocity and Power (MVP) Track Club in 1999, offering athletes an alternative to the then near-one-way traffic to the United States collegiate system.

In what many consider a stroke of genius, MVP not only recruited the top performers from the annual ISSA Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships, but Francis also had a nose for the proverbial ‘diamonds in the rough’, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Asafa Powell and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Relying on data-driven methods, technical sharpness and an ability to develop the ‘ordinary’ into the ‘extra-ordinary’, Francis helped secure dozens of Olympic, World Championship and Commonwealth Games medals for Jamaica.

Born on July 3, 1962, Francis excelled in mathematics and analytical sciences from an early age and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Studies from The University of the West Indies and an MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan Business School, graduating in the top three per cent of his class.

He worked as a business accountant and was scouted by Wall Street firms before pivoting full-time to athletics, culminating in the genesis of MVP, now seen as an international track and field juggernaut.

Francis honed Jamaica’s first world record holder in Powell, who, from a personal best of 10.81 seconds, went on to break the 100-metre world record twice with marks of 9.77 and 9.74, igniting Jamaica’s modern sprint era.

Fraser-Pryce (then Fraser) evolved from a little-known young athlete into one of the greatest sprinters of all time, capturing multiple World and Olympic medals, while Thompson-Herah (then Thompson), who joined MVP as an unknown, became the only female sprinter to win consecutive Olympic 100 and 200-metre gold medals and gave birth to the popular ‘double-double’ moniker.

Also included among his stellar list of world beaters are Shericka Jackson, Tajay Gayle, Michael Frater, Nesta Carter, Melaine Walker, Sherone Simpson, Kaliese Spencer, Brigitte Foster-Hylton, Stephanie-Ann McPherson, Christine Day, Janieve Russell and the late Germaine Mason.

With each cycle of global events, Francis unearthed new generations of stars, including Tina and Tia Clayton and Kishane Thompson, who have already taken the world by storm in their relatively short careers.

Francis was known as an outspoken coach who often clashed with the administrators of the sport in Jamaica and, in response to what he considered a poorly arranged pre-World Championships training camp in 2015, blasted the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, famously fuming that “these people can’t organise themselves out of a garbage can”.

Wayne Jolly, a track and field mentor who called Francis a friend, described him as “a genius, visionary, luminary, icon [who was] never afraid to speak his mind”.

He said Francis was “always willing to chat and impart knowledge. Never once told me ‘No’ when I asked for help with the student-athletes I mentor. I’ve learnt a lot from him about track and field, about athlete management, about life. A truly great man”.

Francis was a proud Wolmer’s Boys’ alumnus and Wolmer’s Trust Chairman Milton Samuda underscored his humility despite his laudable successes and deserving accolades.