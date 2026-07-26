Egg farmers count millions in losses as heat stress takes toll on chickens

The higher temperatures affecting Jamaica are taking a toll on the country's egg farmers, with bird deaths mounting and egg production declining, says the president of the Jamaica Egg Farmers Association (JEFA), Mark Campbell.

In an interview with The Gleaner, Campbell indicated that farmers across the island have so far reported a combined total of 1,200 chickens dying as a result of the heat.

“This figure represents a total of a potential loss of 3,600 boxes [of eggs]. That calculates to $18 million in revenue loss."

In addition to the loss of chickens, Campbell said the intense heat has significantly reduced egg production among those that remain alive.

"Birds do not eat during the heat. If they don't eat they don't lay and more dying occurs," he explained.

Campbell said farmers are also being forced to spend more money to protect their flocks from the high temperatures while dealing with declining production.

"Farmers have to install sprinklers to cool down the birds and purchase anti-heat medication. All this is happening while production is falling," he said.

Campbell noted that the industry has faced a series of setbacks in recent years, citing the impact from Hurricane Melissa last October and Hurricane Beryl the year before.

"Nature has not been kind to egg farmers. We have had back-to-back hurricanes in Beryl and Mellisa and now this heat wave which might be around until October," he remarked.

- Leon Jackson

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