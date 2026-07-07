DBJ to relaunch GEMINI Programme following review

WESTERN BUREAU:

In a move aimed at expanding support for small businesses, the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) will be relaunching its Growth and Expansion of MsMes through Innovation and Capacity-building (GEMINI) Programme , after reviewing shortcomings identified during the programme’s pilot phase.

Speaking at the launch of the MSME Procurement Integration Project last Friday, DBJ Managing Director Dr David Lowe said the revamped programme will be built on lessons learned to deliver greater impact for entrepreneurs.

“We’ll also be introducing very soon a revamp of the GEMINI Programme that many of you might be familiar with,” he told attendees. “It was a pilot, we learned a lot of lessons about execution.”

PARTNERING TO IMPROVE PILOT

According to Lowe, the DBJ has been working with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) to redesign the initiative.

“Our good friends at the JBDC have been our partner, looking at how we can improve what was a pilot, and now bring all those lessons learned to a much more impactful launch,” he said.

Although no launch date was announced, Lowe said further details will be released shortly.

The GEMINI Programme was introduced in 2023 by the DBJ in partnership with the JBDC as the successor to the Voucher for Technical Assistance Programme, which had supported thousands of Jamaican businesses over the previous decade. The initiative was designed to strengthen MSMEs by improving their operational efficiency, increasing their competitiveness and enhancing their ability to access financing and new markets.

Under the pilot, the DBJ committed J$100 million to provide grants covering up to 80 per cent of the cost of business development services, to a maximum of $800,000 per business. Participating MSMEs were assessed by the JBDC and placed into business development programmes based on their stage of growth. They received assistance with business planning, financial management, digital transformation, marketing, mentorship, and other technical support.

Earlier this year, the Government confirmed that the programme was under review following concerns raised about its implementation, with the DBJ and JBDC examining ways to streamline the process and improve delivery before its relaunch.

Lowe’s announcement signals that the redesigned GEMINI Programme will form part of the DBJ’s broader strategy to strengthen Jamaica’s MSME sector by combining access to finance with practical business support and capacity building. This version provides readers with the context needed to understand what GEMINI is, why it was created, why it is being reviewed, and what entrepreneurs can expect from its relaunch.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com