Man shot multiple times in Naggo Head, hospitalised

A 43-year-old unemployed man from St Catherine has been hospitalised after being shot multiple times by a gunman in Naggo Head, Portmore, on Monday night.

Reports are that about 9:40 p.m., the complainant was sitting at a stall near the traffic light in Naggo Head when a grey Toyota Axio motor car drove up. One man reportedly exited the vehicle, brandished a handgun and opened fire, hitting the complainant several times.

The injured man managed to flee to nearby White Lane, where he collapsed. He was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition.

Investigators have not established a motive for the shooting.

The Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

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