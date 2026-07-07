Teen dead after gunfire at illegal party - INDECOM probes police’s role in alleged gun battle

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the death of a 17-year-old boy, who was fatally shot during an alleged exchange of gunfire between police and armed men in Cockburn Gardens, Kingston 11, early Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kemar Smith of Lauriston in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Residents told The Gleaner that gunfire erupted after police entered the community shortly after 4:30 a.m. to shut down a party being held without a permit.

They said there was an exchange of gunfire between members of the security forces and armed men.

When the shooting subsided, Smith was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken for medical treatment but was pronounced dead at hospital.

It remains unclear who fired the shot or shots that killed the teenager.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), officers had cordoned off sections of the area to prevent patrons from leaving the event without being searched when several men attempted to flee by jumping over a perimeter wall.

The police reported seeing about three men on the roof of a nearby premises.

Reports are that one of the men opened fire at the officers, prompting them to return the fire before the men fled the area.

Following the alleged confrontation, investigators reportedly discovered a blood trail leading to York Avenue, where Smith was later found.

The police also reported seizing a semi-automatic pistol fitted with a magazine containing several rounds of ammunition.

Investigators have not indicated whether the firearm was linked to the deceased.

INDECOM has commenced an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death because members of the security forces discharged their firearms during the incident.

The police officers involved are expected to provide statements to INDECOM investigators later this week as the commission continues its probe.

INDECOM’s latest figures show that as at July 6, one hundred and sixty people had died in incidents involving members of the security forces his year.

The commission has continued to pursue accountability in cases involving the use of lethal force.

Between 2024 and 2026, sixty-six members of the security forces have been charged following INDECOM investigations.

Additionally, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled in favour of criminal charges in 57 cases arising from INDECOM investigations conducted between 2024 and 2025.

Investigations remain ongoing as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Smith’s death, including whose bullet struck the 17-year-old.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com