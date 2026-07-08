‘Don’t count yourself out’ - NCB Foundation scholar-turned-valedictorian encourages students to apply

Four years ago, Abishua Johnson applied for an N.C.B. Foundation scholarship with a bold ambition. He told his interview panel he intended to graduate as valedictorian of The University of the West Indies.

In 2025, he did exactly that.

Now, as applications open for the N.C.B. Foundation’s 2026 Scholarships and Grants Programme, Johnson is encouraging eligible students across Jamaica not to let financial circumstances or self-doubt prevent them from applying.

“Don’t count yourself out. Your brilliance, your drive and your determination, that is currency in itself,” said Johnson, the foundation’s 2022 National Champion. “Seek out the opportunities. Apply. Show up. The resources are there, and so is your place at the table.”

Johnson’s journey was shaped by determination, but he says the scholarship gave him the support he needed to pursue his ambitions. Despite financial challenges, he graduated from The University of the West Indies with First Class Honours in Computer Science and was named valedictorian of the Class of 2025. During his time at university, he also founded the university’s tennis club, represented Jamaica overseas through an international research programme ,and developed an award-winning digital solution to improve access to pension services for older Jamaicans.

Now in its 18th year, N.C.B. Foundation’s Scholarships and Grants Programme has benefitted close to 18,000 Jamaican students since inception. Since its launch in 2008, the programme has awarded 1,077 scholarships and 1,990 grants, representing an investment of J$595 million in the education of Jamaican students.

“Building a better Jamaica means investing in the potential of our people,” said Perrin Gayle, chief executive officer of the N.C.B. Foundation. “For 18 years, this programme has opened doors for talented students whose ambitions might otherwise have been limited by financial circumstances. We see every scholarship and grant as an investment in a brighter future for the individual, their family, and Jamaica as a whole.”

THREE CATEGORIES

The undergraduate scholarship supports first-year students entering accredited local universities. Preference will be given to programmes aligned with Jamaica’s workforce needs, including technology and computing, software and digital engineering, data science and emerging technologies, cybersecurity and information systems, engineering and applied sciences, digital media, animation and creative technologies, and business, finance and accounting.

The Dr Rickert Allen Scholarship supports students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Innovation and Entrepreneurship or a Bachelor of Science in Networking with Cyber Security at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean.

Book grants provide financial assistance to primary and secondary school students to purchase textbooks and other learning materials from approved bookstores.

Johnson hopes students who may be questioning whether they are good enough will choose to apply.

“My advice is simple: go for it,” he said. “Do not let self-doubt talk you out of an opportunity. Tell your story honestly and completely. Let them see who you are, your goals and what you intend to do with the support.”

Applications close on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

For more information or to apply, students may visit www.ncbscholarships.com.