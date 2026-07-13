Domestic violence remains major concern despite fall in murders, says police commissioner

Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake says domestic violence remains one of the country's most pressing public safety challenges, even as murders continue to decline.

He is warning that early intervention is critical to preventing violence from escalating into homicide.

The commissioner made the remarks in his weekly Commissioner’s Corner column in the Force Orders, where he reflected on the country's crime trends at the halfway point of 2026.

He noted that Jamaica ended the first six months of the year with a 22 per cent reduction in murders and an overall 12.5 per cent decline in major crimes, crediting the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Focused Deterrence strategy, intelligence-led operations and technology-enabled investigations for the improvements.

However, Dr Blake cautioned that domestic violence continues to threaten lives behind closed doors.

"While we have been able to reduce the number of murders and violent incidents committed by gangs, we continue to see far too many incidents of domestic violence taking place within our homes and communities," he said.

He said many cases begin with seemingly less serious forms of abuse before escalating into severe violence.

"Many of these situations begin with arguments, threats or controlling behaviour that, when left unchecked, can escalate into serious assaults or even murder," Blake said.

The commissioner said this underscores the importance of the JCF's Domestic Violence Intervention Centres (DVICs), which work to identify and respond to incidents before they become fatal.

"Intervention therefore matters, because each intervention creates an opportunity to stop the violence before lives are lost," he said.

TWENTY-SEVEN PER CENT OF REPORTS MADE BY MEN

Dr Blake revealed that the JCF's Domestic Violence Intervention Centres receive more than 7,000 complaints each year, with approximately 27 per cent of reports now being made by men. The figures point to growing confidence in the specialised services provided by the centres while also highlighting that domestic violence affects both women and men.

The commissioner said the reports represent opportunities to prevent tragedy rather than simply record incidents.

"These are more than just statistics. They represent people who have reached a point where they need protection and hope," Blake noted.

He said many of those interventions may have prevented far more serious outcomes.

"Within these numbers are potential murders that never happened because we listened, we intervened, and we cared enough to act before anger and violence reached a tragic conclusion," the commissioner stated.

Dr Blake urged members of the force to remain vigilant in responding to domestic violence, describing early intervention as an essential component of Jamaica's broader crime reduction strategy and a critical means of protecting vulnerable people before violence escalates.

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