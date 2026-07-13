Policeman succumbs to injuries after Clarendon motor vehicle crash

A policeman who was injured after crashing his car into a wall along New Road in Clarendon last month has died.

District Constable Nathaniel McKenzie, who was assigned to the Clarendon Police Division, passed away today, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reported.

The JCF said its Chaplaincy Services Branch, Medical Services Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the constable's family members and colleagues.

The police reported that about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, McKenzie, 36, was driving his motor car in a northerly direction when, on reaching a section of the roadway, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a wall.

He sustained multiple injuries and was transported to hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries on Monday, July 13.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.