Sixteen murders recorded last week as Jamaica’s homicide toll drops 22 per cent

Jamaica recorded 16 murders during the week of July 5-11, as the country’s downward trend in homicides continued.

The previous two weeks, the country recorded single digit weekly murders.

The latest Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) crime statistics show that 291 murders were recorded across the island as of July 11, which is 83 fewer than the corresponding period last year.

The figures represent a 22 per cent decline in murders year over year.

The latest figures come days after the JCF reported a significant improvement in its murder clearance rate.

According to the police, detectives cleared 304 murder cases between January 1 and July 4, resulting in a murder clearance rate of 111 per cent, up from 71 per cent during the corresponding period last year.

The JCF said the rate reflects the resolution of both current and cold cases, including investigations dating back nearly two decades.

St James remains the police division with the highest murder tally, recording 38 homicides since the start of the year.

St Andrew South follows with 25 murders, while Clarendon has recorded 22.

St Ann has registered 20 murders, and Kingston Eastern and St Andrew North have each recorded 19.

The JCF’s latest crime data also show an overall 18 per cent reduction in major crimes compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Break-ins, robberies, rapes, shootings and incidents involving persons being injured have all declined, according to the police statistics.

The latest figures continue a pattern of declining violent crimes throughout 2026, with the police maintaining that targeted operations and intelligence-led policing have contributed to the reduction.

- Andre Williams

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