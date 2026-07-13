St Catherine couple robbed of $10 million in home invasion

Detectives in St Catherine and St Ann are investigating a home invasion in which armed robbers allegedly stole $10 million from a St Catherine couple before using their debit cards to make unauthorised transactions amounting to $500,000 in St Ann.

The police report that about 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, a 51-year-old businessman returned to his home in Pleasant Farm, St Catherine, when he was confronted by two armed men.

The gunmen reportedly forced the businessman at gunpoint to enter the house, where they tied up him and his wife before ransacking the premises.

The robbers allegedly stole $10 million in cash and demanded the couple's debit cards along with their personal identification numbers (PINs).

According to the police, after obtaining the cards and PINs, the men contacted another accomplice by telephone.

The accomplice reportedly drove to St Ann, where more than $500,000 was withdrawn or spent in unauthorised transactions using the stolen cards.

The two gunmen then fled the premises.

The couple later managed to free themselves and reported the incident to the police.

The Linstead police in St Catherine are leading the investigation with support from detectives in St Ann as efforts continue to identify and apprehend the robbers.

- Rasbert Turner

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