HMC calls for ministry’s intervention to save crumbling municipal building

WESTERN BUREAU:

As the 300-year-old Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) building continues to crumble, employees have been forced to undertake whatever remedial work they can to keep the building functional and maintain daily operations.

Lucea Deputy Mayor Andria Dehaney-Grant, who chaired the most recent monthly meeting of the HMC last week, described the building as being in a severe state of deterioration, especially the roof, which can no longer prevent water from seeping into the building whenever it rains.

“The continued deterioration has affected office accommodation and the quality of the working environment, while I also have concerns regarding the safety and comfort of employees, councillors, and members of the public who conduct business at the corporation,” she said.

Dehaney-Grant made an urgent plea to the Ministry of Local Government to step in and remedy the situation as the remedial work is not enough to rectify the existing conditions. Her call was strongly supported by the councillors.

The Hanover municipal building in Lucea, also known as the historic Lucea Town Hall and Clock Tower, is a protected National Heritage Site featuring distinct Jamaican-Georgian architecture and an iconic three-faced clock tower.

Dehaney-Grant said the staff and councillors recognise the importance of preserving the structure, which is why they are trying to carry out remedial work to ensure it remains safe and functional.

“Priority will be given to the replacement and rehabilitation of the roof and internal works, to prevent further deterioration and minimise damage to the building’s structural elements and interior spaces,” she said, in explaining the plans for remedial work on the building. “The council is committed to ensuring that these works are carried out in a manner that preserves the architectural integrity and heritage value of the building, while improving its resilience and extending its useful life.”

She further noted that the necessary planning and consultations are being carried out to facilitate the urgent implementation of the refurbishing project.

While not giving any figure on the amount that is intended to be spent on the project, Dehaney-Grant said the work that is to be carried out will significantly improve the working condition and provide a safer environment to serve the people of Hanover.

“This council remains committed to safeguarding this important public asset and will continue to pursue the resources and partnerships necessary to ensure its restoration and long-term preservation for the benefit of present and future generations,” said Dehaney-Grant.

The building has been plagued by a number debilitating issues over recent years, including once being declared environmentally unsafe due to the extensive presence of mould, leaking roof, and deteriorating internal facilities. It has since been impacted by the passage of Hurricane Beryl in 2024, and Hurricane Melissa last year.

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