Diaspora gears up for Jamaica 64 events

As Jamaicans across the diaspora in the United States prepare to celebrate the island’s 64th year of Independence, a series of activities, including church services, flag-raising ceremonies and galas, are planned to mark the occasion.

In Washington, DC, the Jamaican Embassy will host its annual Independence church service on July 26. The service, which begins at 11 a.m., will be held at the Seabrook Seventh-day Adventist Church.

In Florida, the Jamaican Consulate in Miami will also host its annual ecumenical service of thanksgiving and celebration on July 26. The service will begin at 3 p.m. at the Faith Center in Sunrise.

For the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the Jamaican Consulate in Manhattan will stage its annual Independence church service at Bronx Bethany Church in The Bronx. The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on August 9.

The consulate will also host its annual flag-raising ceremony on August 4 at Bowling Green in Manhattan’s financial district.

In Philadelphia, former Prime Minister Bruce Golding will be the guest speaker at the Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) Independence Gala on August 1.

Golding will also receive the Chairman’s Award in recognition of his distinguished public service, leadership and commitment to Jamaica and the Caribbean diaspora.

WORTHY CAUSE

The gala serves as TJB’s major fundraiser to support Caribbean student-athletes who travel to Philadelphia each year for the Penn Relays. The funds that are raised help the organisation provide critical support to Caribbean athletes and coaches, including meals, ground transportation, subsidised hotel accommodation, physical therapy, mentorship, and emergency medical services during the annual meet.

The gala also celebrates Jamaica’s resilience and Caribbean pride, while highlighting Philadelphia’s multicultural community. TJB said its work reflects the strength of the Caribbean diaspora and the city’s long-standing connection to the Penn Relays, athletics, education and immigrant communities.

Several local leaders, organisations and volunteers will also be honoured during the event.

AWARDEES

Among the awardees is former Councilwoman Jannie L. Blackwell, co-founder and commissioner on the Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs (MCACIA), who will receive the Chairman’s Award for her tireless support of TJB.

Stanley L. Straughter, emeritus chairman of MCACIA, will also receive the Chairman’s Award for his advocacy and support of the organisation.

Dr Eric Nzeribe, owner and editor of FunTimes magazine, will receive the International Community Service Award for his outstanding work and commitment to unifying the Caribbean and African diasporas.

Tammy Mack, an international human rights, civil rights and education advocate, will receive the Advocate Award for her commitment to advocacy, equity and service.

Dr Kimisha Simpson, of the Ignite Jamaica Fund, will receive the Young Ambassador’s Award for her dedication to expanding educational opportunities, empowering youth, and strengthening communities in Jamaica and across the diaspora.

While the Jamaican Consulate in New York will not host a gala this year, the People’s Gala, organised by Lexy Brooks, will be held on August 8 at Terrace on the Park in Queens.

Brooks told The Gleaner that several people will be honoured at this year’s event, including Busy Signal, Tony Rebel, George Crooks and Canute Saddler, owner and founder of Stanmark Processing Limited.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Georgia, the Atlanta Jamaica Association will host its Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards on August 8.

Former Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross will be the guest speaker at the event.

lester.hinds@gleanerjm.com