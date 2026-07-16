Education minister pledges to support principals in maintaining discipline in schools

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, has pledged support for principals who enforce discipline in schools.

Noting that orderly learning environments are essential to improving student outcomes, she said that school leaders should feel confident that the ministry will stand behind them as they carry out their responsibilities.

"In some instances, I'm going to come out and defend my principals, especially when you're talking about discipline. You're never going to have me speaking negatively about a school that is focused on discipline," she said.

"We have to have discipline in our schools... so please know when you're doing what you're doing, obviously you stay within the rules, but instilling discipline in our schools is absolutely critical."

She was addressing the ministry's Second Annual Region Six Principals' Retreat 2026 at Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny on Tuesday.

Dr Morris Dixon acknowledged that many educators are operating under challenging circumstances, with students often affected by difficult home environments and limited parental involvement.

She noted that during her frequent school visits she has witnessed first-hand the behavioural challenges teachers face daily.

"You're in the classrooms and the students take half of the period to settle. So, you only have half of the time to really teach," she said.

Dr Morris Dixon also pointed to poor parental engagement as a significant factor affecting student performance.

"You try to intervene with the parents and you get absolutely nowhere. I see the parents just not involved at all, and then we expect to see great results," she lamented.

The minister underscored that schools should not be judged solely by exam outcomes, noting that many principals and teachers are making significant strides with students facing various challenges.

"We have to figure out how we applaud those efforts... . Just to get through CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate)... and to leave as a good citizen, that is progress," she said.

- JIS

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