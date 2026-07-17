Hello Mi Neighbour | The importance of compassion in a crisis

Ever thought of the power of coming to the assistance of a fellowman, especially in a time of crisis? Of course you have, but a reminder won’t hurt.

Immediately after Hurricane Melissa rained misery on Jamaica, relief efforts led by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security took centrestage.

Hubs to distribute urgently needed food, bedding, tarpaulins, etc. were quickly established by government entities. Several community and non-profit organisations quickly mobilised forces to assist the worst-hit communities in the affected parishes.

Volunteers from St John Ambulance Jamaica partnered with the JN Group to deliver urgent first aid, medical care, and Starlink Wi-Fi Internet to affected communities. Disaster response organisations, including Global Empowerment Mission, All Hands and Hearts, church groups, etc. were among the first on the ground, delivering generators, solar lights, and meal packs. What a spirit!

To see the JDF Engineer Task Force, in collaboration with community volunteers, removing debris and repairing roofs of displaced residents must have been a pleasant sight to behold, albeit with sad and teary eyes. Though still reeling from the devastation, can you imagine the suffering these residents would have had to withstand had “wholesale” assistance not come to them quickly?

The likes of Orville ‘Shaggy’ Burrell and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (through their foundations) were among the first private groups to deliver vital care packages and building supplies. And it got better as thousands of Jamaicans came to the assistance of their fellowmen, still grappling with the “shock of their life”. Are we still praying for the Venezuelans, etc? Don’t stop.

Coming to the aid of a fellow being in a time of crisis not only alleviates immediate suffering, but it also restores dignity to those in crisis. This action also strengthens the social fabric of communities while creating a ripple effect of compassion. Compassion is a deep awareness of another’s suffering coupled with the active desire to relieve it. It combines the emotional understanding of empathy with a genuine, caring drive to take action and help.

Providing assistance for the needy, especially in a time of crisis, goes beyond temporary relief. It is a lifeline that reduces isolation, prevents long-term trauma, and fosters community resilience. It helps those affected to regain control of their lives while fostering a culture of care and gap-bridging among diverse groups. Yes, that’s a great way to build resilient communities. You see, acts of generosity are contagious. Those who take the initiative set an example that encourages others to act with empathy.

Research shows that altruism and giving directly benefit the giver in tangible ways: performing compassionate acts triggers the release of the social-bonding hormones called oxytocin and endorphins, which produce positive feelings. And it does not end there. Shifting focus outwards to the needs of others helps reduce personal anxiety, combats feelings of loneliness, and decreases symptoms of depression. How powerful! How godly! Are we seeing the double positive of offering assistance to others? What are you waiting for? Stick a pin, however: your reason for assisting others should not be tainted by the hope of “getting something” in return. Engaging with the less-fortunate naturally fosters humility and gratitude for your own blessings.

Have you ever heard of angel-like care? It describes the type of assistance which is characterised by exceptional benevolence, selflessness, compassion, and reliability. It implies a pure, faultless quality of care provided by individuals who go above and beyond, often without expecting anything in return. Yes!

Then there is selfish kindness as opposed to selfless kindness. Selfish kindness is motivated by personal gain, such as validation, reputation, or reciprocity, where the focus remains on “what I get”. Selfless kindness is driven solely by empathy and the welfare of others, expecting nothing in return. Both are acts of kindness but differ in intent. Please choose wisely.

Blessings.

Until next time, remember not to forget that

“No man is an island,

No man stands alone,

Each man’s joy is joy to me,

Each man’s grief is my own.

We need one another,

So I will defend,

Each man as my brother,

Each man as my friend.”

KINDLY HELP A NEIGHBOUR FROM THE LIST BELOW

1. Stove

2. Refrigerator

3. Bed

4. Food

5. Help with medication

6. Financial assistance to start a little business.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 876 649-9636/876 884-3866 or deposit in acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to Hello Neighbour C/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Silton Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.