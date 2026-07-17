Croc-sighting reports spark concern, probe in Sav

WESTERN BUREAU:

An investigation has been launched by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) into reports that crocodiles have been seen in the drains along Great George Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The claims have spooked some residents and persons doing business in the parish capital, especially after the circulation of an unverified video allegedly showing the reptiles in the drains.

NEPA has mobilised officers and game wardens to investigate the sightings.

Although crocodiles in an urban drainage system may seem unusual, in a media release, NEPA said it is not uncommon.

“It is not uncommon for American crocodiles to utilize man-made waterways such as drains, canals, retention ponds and fishponds, particularly where these are hydrologically connected to natural wetlands or other crocodile habitats,” NEPA said.

It added that heavy rainfall, flooding and elevated water levels can make it easier for crocodiles to move through interconnected waterways, while improperly discarded food waste can also attract them.

Residents who spoke with The Gleaner noted that these are not the first such reports. One resident, whose shop is situated by an open drain, said he was not fearful when he heard about the sightings, explaining that crocodiles have been seen in the area before.

According to residents, more than one crocodile was spotted on either side of Great George Street, where the drainage system runs beneath the roadway. One of the crocodiles was seen in the drain in front of the gas station in downtown Savanna-la-Mar and was reportedly captured in the video circulating on social media, while another was spotted in an uncovered section of the drain across the road.

Residents also recalled that crocodiles have previously been seen near the Savanna-la-Mar Market. During one such incident, they said members of the community captured the reptile after it emerged from the drain, but it remains unclear what became of it.

Savanna-la-Mar Councillor Julian Chang said residents have also been raising the issue with her and that she intends to work with NEPA to address the situation.

“The residents have voiced their concerns as well. It is a danger to the residents and also the crocodiles are an endangered species. So, we have to come together to do something,” she said. “The drains in Savanna-la-Mar need to be cleaned.”

Meanwhile, NEPA said every report of a crocodile sighting is assessed individually before any decision is made on how to respond.

“Each incident is evaluated on its own merit, taking into account factors such as the location of the animal, the level of risk to the public, and the animal’s behaviour,” the agency said.

The agency said, based on the findings of its team in Savanna-la-Mar, it will determine whether any management intervention is necessary.

“Residents are advised to remain calm and maintain a safe distance if they encounter a crocodile. They should not attempt to approach, feed, capture, injure or molest the animal,” the agency said.

NEPA also encouraged members of the public to report sightings immediately.

“Any crocodile sighting, particularly where the animal appears to be outside its natural habitat or poses a potential risk to public safety, should be reported immediately to NEPA or the nearest police station. Persons should also avoid entering flooded drains, canals or other waterways where crocodiles may be present,” it said.

While stressing its commitment to public safety, NEPA reminded Jamaicans that the American crocodile is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com