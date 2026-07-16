Policeman pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of girlfriend in St Mary

The policeman charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend during a dispute at the woman's house in Richmond, St Mary, in June last year has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-four-year-old Police Constable Patrick Walters was charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and using a firearm to commit a felony in the St Mary Circuit Court yesterday.

Walters is to be sentenced on September 25.

The policeman was charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old D'Jonnay Graham on June 25, 2025.

The facts before the court are that about 9:15 p.m., Walters was at Graham's home when a dispute developed between them, during which she was shot.

The police were summoned, and on arrival, Walters and Graham were observed with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Both were assisted to the Port Maria Hospital, where Graham succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators probed the matter and a file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On July 17, 2025, the office ruled that Walters should be charged with the offences of murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

He is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Donahue Martin.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.