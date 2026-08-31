Road blocked in Harkers Hall over man’s death

Residents of Harkers Hall in St Catherine blocked the main road in the community on Monday morning in protest over the death of a man whose body was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The deceased has been identified as Lenroy York, an employee at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The protest followed the discovery of York’s body in an abandoned building.

Reports are that a dance was being held in the community on Sunday night when York was searched and removed from the event by the police. His body was subsequently discovered.

Residents took to the streets early Monday morning and used old refrigerators and other items to erect blockages at several points, preventing motorists and other persons from moving freely.

The disruption has affected the thoroughfare linking communities, including Bog Walk, Glengoffe and Above Rocks.

Head of the St Catherine North Police Division, Senior Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, said the police would be visiting the area.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding York’s death.

- Rasbert Turner

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