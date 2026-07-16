Praedial larceny declines in South Trelawny after arrest of suspected thief

There has been a decline in praedial larceny in South Trelawny, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Orville Bushay, who heads the Praedial Larceny Unit for Area One, which comprises Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.

Bushay attributed the reduction to the arrest of 37-year-old Calvin Warren of Stettin, whom police identified as the area's main praedial larceny suspect.

"Ever since we arrested the main thief, 37-year-old Calvin Warren of Stettin, there has been a decline in reports of stolen yams and yam heads," Bushay said.

He disclosed that 13 people were recently arrested after being found in possession of yams without receipts. However, they were later released after it was established that they had legally purchased the produce from farmers.

Bushay is urging farmers to use registered receipt books when selling produce and is encouraging vendors to insist on receiving receipts for all purchases to help combat praedial larceny.

- Leon Jackson

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