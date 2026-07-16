Two Jamaicans in Eswatini decline offer to return home: Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says it has made contact with two of the three Jamaican nationals reported to be in the Kingdom of Eswatini, with both men indicating that they do not wish to return to Jamaica at this time.

The men were reportedly deported from the United States under a Third-Country National agreement the US has with the southern African nation.

In a press release today, Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith said the ministry received an official report from the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami, Florida, after one of the men contacted the office by telephone while accompanied by his attorney. A second Jamaican national later joined the call.

During the discussion, the men were informed of the consular assistance available to them and of the Government's willingness to facilitate their return to Jamaica.

They were also advised that the Jamaican Government could not determine their immigration status in the United States or arrange for their return there.

According to the minister, both men maintained that they did not wish to return to Jamaica.

Johnson Smith said Jamaica's High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, which is accredited to the Kingdom of Eswatini, is continuing efforts to establish direct contact with the third Jamaican national.

The ministry said its engagement follows earlier outreach by the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, D.C., to the relevant United States authorities seeking information on the circumstances surrounding the men's removal to Eswatini. It also noted that the High Commission in Pretoria has made formal representations to the Government of Eswatini on the matter.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said consular support remains available to the three Jamaicans and to other nationals overseas who may require assistance. It added that the Government will continue to carry out its consular responsibilities with care, discretion and respect for the rights and decisions of the individuals involved.

Jamaicans overseas who are in distress or require consular assistance are being encouraged to contact the nearest Jamaican Embassy, High Commission or Consulate, or email the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade at consular@mfaft.gov.jm.

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