US Customs seizes over US$53,000 in undeclared cash from passenger bound for Jamaica

FORT LAUDERDALE, CMC – The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida seized more than US$53,800 in undeclared currency from an outbound traveller headed to Kingston, Jamaica.

According to the CBP, the traveller was arrested on July 1 on federal money laundering charges.

“CBP officers were inspecting passengers departing on a flight destined for Kingston, Jamaica,” the CBP said.

“Although the traveller declared they were not carrying currency, officers discovered and verified US$53,800 in US currency. Homeland Security Investigations responded to the scene, and the individual was arrested,” it added.

“Federal prosecutors accepted charges for money laundering under Title 18, US Code, Section 1956.”

Daniel Alonso, Director of Field Operations for the CBP’s Miami and Tampa Field Office, said: “Criminal organisations often rely on bulk cash smuggling to move illicit proceeds across international borders.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in identifying these violations and work closely with our law enforcement partners to disrupt transnational criminal activity while protecting the integrity of our nation’s borders,” he added.

The CBP said there is no limit to the amount of currency or other monetary instruments travellers may transport into or out of the United States.

However, it said anyone transporting more than US$10,000 in currency or monetary instruments into or out of the country must report the funds by filing a FinCEN Form 105, Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments.

“Failure to report currency or filing a false report may result in the seizure of the currency and could lead to civil or criminal penalties,” the CBP said.

The CBP said its outbound enforcement mission targets illicit bulk cash smuggling, narcotics trafficking, weapons smuggling and other transnational criminal activity while facilitating lawful international travel and trade.

The identity of the passenger was not released.

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