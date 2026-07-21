Clarendon teacher finds global stage for a lifelong calling through Participate Learning

Tamar Blair-Robinson will tell you she was born to teach. As a child growing up in May Pen, Clarendon, she would gather rocks and stones, line them up and pretend they were her students – asking them questions, delivering lessons, and imagining herself at the front of a classroom.

Years later, that childhood instinct has evolved into a distinguished career that has taken her from Clarendon to North Carolina, where she now teaches kindergarten pupils at Lillington Shawtown Elementary School through the Participate Learning Cultural Ambassador Teacher Programme. Since 1987, the initiative has placed educators from more than 35 countries, including 60 Jamaican teachers, in schools across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Before joining Participate Learning, Blair-Robinson spent more than 15 years teaching in Jamaica and was most recently assigned to the Beulah All-Age and Infant Department in New Longville, Clarendon. Over the years, she distinguished herself as an educator of exceptional commitment, earning multiple Teacher of the Year and performance awards from the Jamaica Teaching Council, the Ministry of Education, and the schools where she served. She also worked as a trained mentor for Region 7, facilitating professional-development sessions and helping fellow teachers strengthen their instructional practice.

For Blair-Robinson, teaching is far more than a profession; it is a calling. That sense of purpose led her to Participate Learning, which offers teachers with at least two years of full-time certified teaching experience the opportunity to teach in American schools for up to five consecutive years. Successful applicants receive salaries comparable to those of their American counterparts – ranging from US$42,000 to US$70,000 annually, depending on qualifications and experience – along with medical coverage, airfare and the option to be accompanied by a spouse and children.

Now in her third year with the programme, Blair-Robinson describes its support system as one of its defining strengths.

“Participating Learning ensures that teachers are guided through every step of the process, from recruitment and visa processing through to arrival, onboarding, and ongoing classroom support. This consistent support makes teachers feel valued, secure, and well taken care of,” she said.

Teaching in the United States has also given her insight into practices she believes could strengthen Jamaica’s education system. Among them are the strong emphasis on literacy across all subjects, structured curricula and a culture of professional learning communities, where teachers collaborate and refine their practice throughout the academic year.

“I believe Jamaican educators can benefit from embracing continuous professional learning. At the same time, while Jamaica has dedicated teachers, resilience, and strong relationships with students and families, there is much both education systems can learn from one another,” she said.

Her impact at Lillington Shawtown Elementary has not gone unnoticed. While sharing Jamaican stories, music, food and traditions with her students, she has also embraced the diversity of the American classroom.

“It didn’t take long for our school community to love Mrs Blair-Robinson. Her infectious positive energy and optimism filled everyone’s buckets. She maintains a smile and great attitude even when dealing with difficult situations,” said Tiffany Artis, principal of Lillington Shawtown Elementary.

“By her second year, parents were requesting their children be in her classroom based on word of mouth from previous parents who spoke of the love, support, and trust she had built with their children.”

Blair-Robinson has already begun transferring what she has learned back to Jamaica. She remains in regular contact with colleagues at home, sharing literacy strategies, classroom-management techniques, and data-driven approaches to instruction.

When her tenure in the United States comes to an end, she intends to take on a broader leadership role, mentoring teachers and supporting literacy and curriculum initiatives.

“I see this experience not just as an opportunity for my own growth, but as an opportunity to give back,” she said.

Blair-Robinson is also encouraging Jamaican teachers to explore the opportunities offered through Participate Learning.

“This is a career-defining experience. I would encourage any teacher who is ready for growth to apply,” she said.

Applications are free, accepted year-round and open to currently employed teachers with a valid driver’s licence. Further information is available at www.participatelearning.com/teach-in-the-usa.