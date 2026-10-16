US Embassy to host 2026 EducationUSA College Fair for Jamaican students

Jamaican students seeking opportunities to pursue higher education in the United States (US) will have the chance to connect with representatives from more than 20 leading American colleges and universities at next week’s 2026 EducationUSA College Fair.

Hosted by the United States Embassy, on October 22 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, the fair forms part of a five-country regional tour that also includes The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Guyana. The event will bring together students, parents, educators and school administrators to explore academic programmes, campus life, admission requirements, financial aid and scholarship opportunities at US institutions.

Participating universities include Columbia University, the University of Connecticut, North Carolina State University, the University of South Florida and Florida International University, among others.

The institutions offer a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programmes in fields such as science, technology, engineering, business and the humanities, providing students with opportunities to develop the skills needed for careers in an increasingly competitive global economy.

US Embassy Public Affairs Attaché Erin Mai Jarrett said the fair would help Jamaican students explore their academic options while reinforcing the longstanding educational ties between Jamaica and the US.

“American higher education is known around the world for its academic excellence, spirit of innovation, and its role in preparing generations of global leaders,” Jarrett said.

“We are proud to connect Jamaican students directly with leading United States colleges and universities, helping them explore new possibilities for their futures while building on the longstanding educational ties and shared values that unite the United States and Jamaica,” she added.

Beyond direct engagement with university representatives, attendees will be able to consult US Embassy officials for guidance on student visa processes, application essay preparation and US Government-sponsored exchange programmes.

The embassy said the fair is part of its broader efforts to strengthen educational and institutional partnerships between Jamaica and the US while expanding access to information about American higher education.

It also supports EducationUSA’s mission to help international students identify accredited US institutions that align with their academic interests and personal goals.

. EducationUSA is a US Department of State network comprising more than 430 international student advising centres in over 175 countries and territories. The network provides accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

. Students and other interested persons can learn more about studying in the United States by visiting educationusa.state.gov. Information on educational initiatives and exchange opportunities offered by the US Embassy in Jamaica is available at jm.usembassy.gov.