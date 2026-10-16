Utility consumers receive $20m in credits, compensation

Utility consumers received more than $20 million in credits and compensation during the April to June 2026 quarter, following interventions by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) and payments for breaches of Guaranteed Standards by the National Water Commission (NWC).

According to the OUR’s quarterly report released last month, approximately $8.75 million was secured through the regulator’s Consumer Affairs Unit (CAU), while the NWC paid approximately $11.35 million in compensation under the Guaranteed Standards regime.

The Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) accounted for the largest share of credits secured through the OUR’s intervention, at approximately $3.6 million, representing 41 per cent of the total. The NWC followed with approximately $3.1 million, or 36 per cent.

Columbus Communications (Flow) accounted for approximately $1.05 million, representing 12 per cent, while Can-Cara Development Limited accounted for approximately $781,000, or nine per cent. Cable & Wireless Jamaica (also operating as Flow), Dynamic Environmental Management Limited and Digicel accounted for the remaining two per cent.

The OUR noted that approximately 73 per cent of the amount secured through its intervention comprised credits recorded during the reporting quarter but already applied to customers’ accounts by service providers in previous periods.

NWC records fewer Guaranteed Standards breaches

Under the Guaranteed Standards regime, the NWC reported 3,194 breaches during the April to June quarter, representing a 46 per cent decrease compared with the preceding reporting period.

The utility paid approximately $11.35 million in compensation through automatic credits, equivalent to 73 per cent of the potential payout of $15.59 million.

The unpaid balance relates to breaches for which customers did not submit the required claim forms, as well as breaches covered by a force majeure relief request submitted by the NWC following Hurricane Melissa.

The OUR said the force majeure request remains under review.

Most of the NWC’s reported breaches were concentrated in five Guaranteed Standards, with Complaint Investigations and Meter Repair/Replacement among the leading areas of non-compliance.

JPS reports remain outstanding

The OUR also indicated that JPS’s Guaranteed Standards performance reports for the first and second quarters of 2026 remain outstanding.

The Guaranteed Standards regime provides for compensation to utility customers when service providers fail to meet specified performance requirements, subject to the applicable rules and conditions.

The latest figures highlight the role of the OUR’s complaint-resolution process and the Guaranteed Standards framework in securing credits and compensation for consumers affected by utility service issues.