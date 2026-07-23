Body of baby found in bushes in Portland, police probe launched

The police in Portland are investigating the discovery of the body of a female foetus in bushes in Port Antonio on Wednesday.

According to the police, one hand and both feet of the foetus had been bitten off, presumably by animals.

The body was found near the Registrar General's Department building in West Palm Court.

The police say preliminary investigations revealed that the foetus is between six and seven months old.

The Gleaner was informed by the police that, as part of the probe, investigators will be making checks at health facilities to gather information about maternal visits.

The police are hoping to locate the child's mother.

- Andre Williams/ Gareth Davis Snr.

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