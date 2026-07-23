From Maggotty to medical school

Growing up in the farming community of Maggotty, St Elizabeth, Tamoy Stewart learned some of life’s most important lessons long before entering a university lecture hall.

Surrounded by strong family values, faith and hard-working parents, she developed a commitment to excellence that has carried her from rural Jamaica to The University of the West Indies (UWI) Faculty of Medical Sciences.

Now a recipient of the JWN Foundation Scholarship, Stewart’s story is a reminder that circumstances do not determine destiny and that rejection can often become redirection.

“I grew up in a small rural farming community alongside my eldest brother and my twin. I had a very enjoyable childhood, shaped by simplicity, strong family bonds, and a deep sense of togetherness,” she said.

Raised by small farmers, Stewart witnessed the sacrifices her parents made to provide opportunities for their children. Despite having limited formal education, they never underestimated the value of learning.

“My parents always believed deeply in education. They worked tirelessly to provide for us and ensured that our dreams were never limited by our background,” she said.

Their influence, alongside a strong Christian upbringing, shaped Stewart’s outlook on life. Faith, discipline and service were central to family life, and she spent six years teaching Sunday school, an experience that strengthened her sense of empathy and responsibility.

“Living in a rural community meant seeing first-hand how limited opportunities could be for many young people. Instead of allowing those limitations to discourage me, they inspired me. They taught me to appreciate every opportunity and never take my education for granted,” she said.

STANDARD OF INFLUENCE

Among her greatest influences are her mother, Marva Stewart, and older sister, Thereece.

“One of the persons who influenced me most growing up was my mother. She is a pillar of strength and resilience. Her selflessness and unwavering commitment to her family have profoundly shaped my understanding of what it means to be strong, grounded, and purposeful,” she said.

Of her sister, Stewart said: “She unknowingly set a standard of excellence that inspired me to strive not only to match her achievements but to become the very best version of myself.”

That pursuit of excellence was evident during her years at Hampton School, where she consistently excelled academically, held leadership positions, and earned regional awards in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

“My years at Hampton School were a defining chapter in my life. I was honoured to be placed on the honour roll each year, entrusted with several leadership positions, and recognised with regional awards in the CSEC examinations,” she said.

“I have always believed that, if I was going to do something, I should do it to the best of my ability. Excellence wasn’t something I pursued for recognition; it became a habit that I held myself accountable to.”

Her love for science, particularly biology, led her to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree at the UWI.

“I was born a twin and, from a young age, my mother affectionately nicknamed my brother and me ‘nurse and doc’. At the time, it was simply a playful expression, but, over the years, I began to recognise how deeply that early association seemed to shape my identity and interests,” she said.

Reflecting on the experience, she added: “The names, affirmations, and beliefs spoken over children matter more than we often realise. What is poured into a child through encouragement, expectation, and belief can profoundly shape who they become.”

While her journey has been marked by achievement, it has also brought financial challenges.

“There have been moments when the weight of it felt overwhelming, not only for me but also for my family, as I witnessed the sacrifices they made to keep me on this path,” she said.

“Every sacrifice reminded me of the responsibility I carry and strengthened my resolve to succeed.”

Those challenges prompted her to apply for the JWN Foundation Scholarship.

“I applied because I recognised that while determination can carry you a long way, sometimes everyone needs a helping hand. Medical school is financially demanding, and I wanted to ease the burden my family has carried for so many years,” she said.

Receiving the scholarship was an emotional moment.

“I felt immense gratitude, relief, and overwhelming joy. Receiving the news felt like someone was saying, ‘We see your efforts, and we believe in your future’,” she said.

PRIDE AND RELIEF

“I am extremely proud of her,” Marva said. “Words cannot fully express what it means to see her hard work recognised in this way. Being selected as a JWN Foundation Scholar is not just her achievement; it is a moment of deep pride and validation for her entire journey and everything she has overcome,” she said.

“This scholarship is a tremendous blessing and a great relief. It eases a significant financial burden and brings renewed hope for her continued success. More importantly, it reassures me that her dream of becoming a doctor is still firmly within reach,” she added.

Throughout her journey, Stewart has embraced the belief that setbacks often lead to greater opportunities.

“There have been moments when opportunities I hoped for did not materialise. Looking back, however, I have come to understand that these experiences were not failures, but redirections,” she said.

“To me, rejection is rarely the end of the story. Some of life’s greatest blessings arrive only after disappointment. Receiving the JWN Foundation Scholarship is one of those moments. It reminds me that rejection is often not a denial of your dreams; it is simply life redirecting you toward something greater than you imagined.”

Stewart hopes to become a compassionate physician, contribute to Jamaica’s healthcare system, and inspire young people from rural communities.

“I want every patient who walks through my door to feel respected, heard, and genuinely cared for. I also hope to inspire young people, especially those from rural communities, to believe that their dreams are valid, regardless of where they come from,” she said.

Her advice is simple: “Never allow your circumstances or your postal code to define your potential. Where you come from may shape your journey, but it does not have to determine your destination.”

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com