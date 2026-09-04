NPSC revamps parenting support strategy survey reveals growing disconnect from children

A newly released national survey has revealed a troubling decline in parent-child relationships in Jamaica, prompting the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) to intensify efforts aimed at helping families reconnect through more targeted and strategic interventions.

Findings from the 2026 Global School-Based Student Health Survey (GSHS) show that Jamaican parents are increasingly disconnected from their children’s lives, a trend the NPSC says confirms concerns it has been raising for years.

The survey, conducted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in collaboration with the National Council on Drug Abuse, surveyed 3,058 students in grades seven to 12. It found that only 25.9 per cent of students felt their parents understood their problems and worries, a significant decline from 31.9 per cent in 2010 and 31.3 per cent in 2017.

According to the NPSC, the findings underscore the need for a more focused approach to parenting support across the island.

“These numbers are not a surprise to us, they are a confirmation,” the Commission said in a statement. “For some time now, the data coming out of our own programmes has been telling us that parents are stretched, disconnected from the daily realities their children face, and often unsure of how to re-engage.”

The Commission said the survey validates challenges it has observed through its outreach programmes and reinforces the importance of equipping parents with practical skills to strengthen communication and relationships with their children.

Among the strategies being pursued are training parents on how to initiate difficult conversations, identify signs that a child may be withdrawing, and establish boundaries while maintaining emotional connection.

The survey painted a broader picture of declining parental engagement. It found that only 39.2 per cent of students said their parents knew what they did in their free time, while 42.7 per cent reported receiving guidance or advice from a parent. Additionally, 40.7 per cent said their parents spent quality time with them. The latter two indicators both showed declines compared with 2017 results.

In response, the NPSC said it is strengthening a multi-sectoral approach that brings together government ministries, public and private sector stakeholders, civil society groups and community partners.

“No single ministry or agency can move these numbers alone,” the Commission said. “The risks this survey points to, substance use, unsafe relationships, violence, exploitation, disengagement from school, sit squarely at the intersection of health, education and community life.”

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The agency said it will continue working closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the National Council on Drug Abuse, while expanding partnerships with churches, community-based organisations and local leaders who can reach parents through trusted community networks.

The NPSC noted that several recommendations emerging from the survey align with initiatives already under way. These include assessing the support parents need to improve communication with their children, strengthening parents’ ability to recognise and respond to risks, and increasing parental involvement in schools.

The Commission highlighted the continued expansion of its Parent Place model, the development of cross-agency referral pathways involving organisations such as HEART/NSTA Trust, the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, as well as ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information on school-based parent engagement programmes.

The NPSC said its renewed strategy will focus on ensuring that support services are directed to communities where family disconnection is most pronounced and where intervention can have the greatest impact.

“Every parent has a village, but a village only works if it is organised,” the Commission said. “Our job is to make sure parents are not left to figure this out alone, and that the support reaching them is matched to what the evidence says they actually need.”

The Commission added that rebuilding stronger family connections remains central to improving outcomes for Jamaica’s children and reducing the social risks highlighted in the survey.