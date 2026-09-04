Probe ordered after engineer fatally crushed on MoBay Perimeter Road project

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Government has ordered a full investigation into the death of 58-year-old Clifton Archibald James, who was crushed by a truck while working on the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project in St James yesterday.

Works Minister Robert Morgan, describing James as a supervising engineer from Hendon, St James, said the tragedy “should never occur on any of our worksites”.

Preliminary information is that James was carrying out measurements when a white 2023 FAW motor truck reversed into him at approximately 10 a.m.

His death sent shock waves through the project site, where colleagues were described as grief-stricken by the sudden loss.

Police have classified the incident as a fatal traffic accident and are now collecting statements as part of their investigation. The findings of the investigating officer, along with those of an accident reconstruction officer, are expected to be submitted to the coroner for a ruling.

However, as the police investigation gets under way, Morgan has made it clear that the circumstances surrounding James’ death must also face scrutiny from the Government and its implementing agencies.

“A tragedy of this nature should never occur on any of our worksites. No deadline, project target or operational consideration is more important than the safety and life of a worker,” Morgan said.

The minister said he had directed that a thorough investigation be conducted and ordered China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), contractor for the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project, to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities.

“The contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company, is required to cooperate fully with all relevant authorities and ensure that the facts are established promptly and transparently,” Morgan said.

“The protection of every person working on our infrastructure projects is non-negotiable.”

The National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) also confirmed James’ death yesterday, identifying him as an employee of SJE Consultants Limited.

“NROCC extends its deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues and all those who worked alongside him. Our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult time,” the agency said.

NROCC said the incident was being treated “with the utmost seriousness” and confirmed that an investigation was under way.

“The safety and well-being of all persons working on NROCC’s projects are of paramount importance to the agency,” it said.

Morgan similarly extended condolences to James’ family and colleagues, saying the Government shared their grief.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com