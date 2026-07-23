RADA: Persons engaged in backyard gardening do not need farmer ID cards

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) says persons who engage in backyard gardening are not required to obtain a RADA Farmer Identification Card, dismissing claims circulating on social media platforms.

In a statement, the authority said that persons who maintain backyard gardens for personal, household, or recreational purposes are not required to register as farmers or obtain a Farmer Identification Card.

RADA explained that its Farmer Registration Programme is intended primarily for individuals engaged in agricultural production for commercial purposes.

The registration process also enables the authority to maintain accurate agricultural production data and support the planning of national food security initiatives, the agency said further.

The agency said it is committed to encouraging every Jamaican household to grow food wherever possible, noting that backyard gardening plays an important role in strengthening household food security, promoting healthier lifestyles, supporting environmental sustainability, and helping families cope with rising food costs.

As part of this effort, RADA continues to promote its Backyard Garden Kit Programme, which provides practical solutions and guidance to households interested in establishing productive home gardens.

The initiative forms part of the authority's wider strategy to boost local food production and encourage greater participation in agriculture.

RADA is encouraging members of the public to seek accurate information through its official communication channels instead of relying on unverified social media posts.

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