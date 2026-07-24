MBCC fashion lecturer stitches together 35 years of excellence

WESTERN BUREAU:

Ann Marie Brown-Burgess, the fashion designing course lecturer at the Montego Bay Community College (MBCC) in St James, was recently presented with the Jamaica Teachers’ Association’s (JTA) 2026 Golden Torch Award in recognition of her 35 years of service to education.

Brown-Burgess was one of 144 educators awarded on July 1 at a ceremony at the AC Hotel in New Kingston.

The award is presented to teachers who have had at least 35 years of service in the teaching profession.

“I taught clothing and textiles for much of my career in education,” said Brown-Burgess. “I am passionate about supporting students in developing their creative talents and applying them to the production of quality garments and accessories, and I have had the pleasure of teaching hundreds of students in fashion and design techniques.”

A graduate of Shortwood Teachers’ College, Brown-Burgess started working at MBCC in October 1999.

Since that time, she said, “I have poured effort into many students.”

“I have also engaged private entities to donate scholarships and equipment to enhance the students’ learning experience because I believe teaching is transformative. I want my students to leave the programme with a renewed sense of purpose.”

Brown-Burgess was instrumental in putting on MBCC’s annual fashion show, one of the school’s signature events, which is designed to highlight students’ creativity and innovation ands forms a part of their final assessment.

Some of the outstanding students who have benefitted from Brown-Burgess expertise include Tiffany Clarke and Dijonay Powell, both of whom were finalists in the global WorldSkills Competition in 2004 and 2023, respectively.

The WorldSkills Competition is the premier global event for technical and vocational skill. It provides young professionals around the world with a platform to demonstrate their level of excellence in fashion designing.

Another of Brown-Burgess’ student successes is Nia Lyn, who was the first runner-up in the National Skills Competition in 2023. That event, which serves as the qualifying event for the WorldSkills Competition, is a gateway through which secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and training organisations enter their most skilled competitors to participate across various technical and vocational categories.

According to Brown-Burgess, she has always sought to make MBCC’s fashion designing programme an affordable one for students seeking to participate in the course.

“In addition to advocating externally for resources to support the programme, I have also championed affordable tuition internally. It is important to me that students can access a quality higher education experience without financial barriers, because making quality education accessible is another way we empower students to achieve their goals,” she said.

Meanwhile, Coleen Ricketts-Evans, MBCC’s acting principal, said the Golden Torch Award highlights the commitment to excellence that Brown-Burgess has always demonstrated.

“We celebrate this well-deserved recognition for Mrs Brown-Burgess. Over the years, she has demonstrated unwavering dedication to our fashion designing programme and has inspired many of our students to become globally recognised fashion designers,” said Ricketts-Evans. “The mission of the college is to foster a vibrant community of students, faculty, and staff by providing exceptional education and support services at an affordable cost. Mrs Brown-Burgess embodies that mission through her years of exceptional service and unwavering commitment to student success.”

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com