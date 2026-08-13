Unlock your healthy hero powers!

Hi boys and girls!

There is always something exciting waiting on Children’s Own Watch & Win, and this week is no different! Join the hosts as they explore fun ways to stay healthy, meet special guests, and discover just how easy it is to make smart choices every day.

After you have watched the programme, keep the adventure going with this week’s Children’s Own activities. There are games to play, pictures to colour, challenges to complete, and lots of opportunities to become a Healthy Hero at home.

Don’t miss Children’s Own Watch & Win every Monday and Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on TVJ.

Healthy Hero Hunt

Look carefully at the picture and find someone practicing each of these healthy habits. When you spot one, colour it!

Can you find someone:

Drinking water?

Riding a bicycle?

Eating fruit?

Brushing their teeth?

Exercising?

Washing their hands?

Healthy Hero of the Week

Who is your Healthy Hero? It could be someone who takes care of you, encourages you, or inspires you to make healthy choices. Write their name, tell us who they are, draw a picture of them, and share what makes them special to you. Then give your Healthy Hero a star by choosing one word that describes them.

Myth or Fact?

Think you know your Healthy Hero facts? Put your knowledge to the test!

Read each statement and circle MYTH if you think it is false or FACT if you think it is true. Then watch Children’s Own Watch & Win to find out how many you got right!

You only need to drink water when you are thirsty.

MYTH FACT

You should wash your hands before eating.

MYTH FACT

Fruit is an important part of a healthy diet.

MYTH FACT

Being active is only important if you play a sport.

MYTH FACT

Getting enough sleep helps your body and brain.

MYTH FACT

Brushing your teeth twice a day helps keep them healthy.

MYTH FACT

How did you do?

Give yourself one point for every correct answer after watching the programme.

My score: ______ / 6

6 correct: Healthy Hero Expert!

4–5 correct: Healthy Hero in Training!

1–3 correct: Keep watching and learning!

Make It With Us!

It is time to get creative! Grab your supplies and make today’s craft alongside our hosts.

Build a Balanced Plate Wheel

Before We Start…

“Grab these items from around your house and create with us!”

You will need:

· A paper plate (or plate outline)

· Coloured paper or magazine cut-outs of food

· Glue

· Scissors (with an adult’s help)

· Markers or crayons

Let’s Make It!

1. Divide the plate into four sections.

2. Cut out or draw fruits, vegetables, grains, and proteins.

3. Glue each food picture into its matching section.

4. Decorate the plate border like a Healthy Hero shield.

5. Hold up your finished balanced plate and admire your work!

Throughout the activity, the hosts encourage healthy choices and remind children that every balanced plate looks different — and that is okay.

COLLECT THEM ALL!

Badge 2 of 8 – Healthy Heroes

Missed the Healthy Heroes Badge the first time? Here is your second chance to add it to your Children’s Own collection

Cut out today’s badge and start or continue your collection. Collect all 8 Watch & Win badges for your chance to win exciting prizes!

Already collecting? Keep going! Just getting started? Thereis still time to join the fun!