JCF seeks support for Special Olympics Torch Run

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging Jamaicans to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), scheduled for October 29 in Montego Bay, St James, to help fund the participation of families attending the Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games next month.

Proceeds from the event will help cover accommodation and transportation costs for about 2,000 family members expected to attend the games, which will be held in Montego Bay from November 18 to 22.

Speaking at the launch of the Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games at the S Hotel in Montego Bay on August 4, National Director of the LETR, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, said the initiative brings together several law-enforcement agencies in support of Special Olympics athletes.

“Our mission in the Law Enforcement Torch Run is two-fold – to create awareness about Special Olympics and persons with intellectual disabilities, and to raise funds to support their programmes,” she said.

Lindsay noted that the LETR has supported Special Olympics athletes for more than 40 years.

The initiative is backed by several state agencies, including the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).

Earlier this year, the LETR donated $8.2 million to help Jamaica’s Special Olympics Unified Football team compete at the Special Olympics Unified Football World Cup in Paris. The team went on to win a silver medal.

Organisers are seeking to raise $5 million through this year’s torch run and are exploring ways to double that figure to $10 million in partnership with the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI).

Lindsay called on businesses, churches, community groups and individuals to participate in the run or contribute to the fundraising effort.

Donations may also be made directly to the Law Enforcement Torch Run account at National Commercial Bank (NCB), account number 234033670. Persons making donations through the account are asked to send receipts to the JCF at communitysafety@jcf.gov.jm.

“No donation is too big, none too small,” Lindsay said, expressing confidence that Montego Bay’s business community would help make the campaign a success.