St Mary police investigating fatal road accident

The St Mary police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 32-year-old taxi operator on Wednesday along the Highgate Bypass near St Mary’s High School.

The deceased has been identified as Akeem Marshall of Cromwell Land, Highgate, St Mary.

According to the police, about 10:10 pm, Marshall was driving a Toyota Wish motor car east along the Highgate Bypass towards St Mary’s High School when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The motor car overturned several times, ejecting Marshall, before coming to rest on its wheels in the centre of the roadway, said Anthony Wallace, commanding officer in charge of the St Mary police division.

Marshall sustained serious injuries and was taken to Annotto Bay Hospital, where he later succumbed while undergoing treatment, Wallace added.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

- Gareth Davis Snr

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