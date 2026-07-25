Man shot dead at home in Spanish Town

A police search has been launched for a man who shot and killed a man at his home in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as 34-year-old mechanic Richard Robinson, otherwise called ‘Twinny’, who lived in an area called Backland along March Pen Road.

The police report that about 4:00 a.m., Robinson was at home when explosions were heard inside the room he occupied.

The suspect was seen coming from the room with a gun in his hand, according to the police.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Robinson's body was found inside the room in blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.

He was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established in the matter.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

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