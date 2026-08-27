St James man charged over stabbing at domino game

A 33-year-old St James man has been charged for stabbing a man during a fight that erupted at a game of dominoes.

Charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon is Oshane Laing, of Cornwall Courts in Montego Bay.

According to reports from the Montego Bay Police, at about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, Laing and another man were among a group of people playing dominoes when an argument reportedly developed between the two.

The dispute allegedly escalated into a physical altercation, during which Laing is accused of using a knife to inflict wounds to the man's upper body.

The injured man was assisted to hospital, where he received treatment.

Laing later turned himself in to the police.

He was subsequently charged on Wednesday, August 26.

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