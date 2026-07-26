Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in fatal police shooting in West Kingston

A man was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with police in West Kingston on Sunday afternoon after cops say they pursued a reported stolen motor vehicle through sections of Kingston.

It is reported that at about 3 o'clock, a police team responded to the sighting of a motor vehicle that was reported stolen several weeks ago.

The vehicle was reportedly seen along Spanish Town Road, where officers reportedly signalled the driver to stop.

The driver allegedly sped away, prompting a police chase.

The police say the pursuit ended on Raymond Place in West Kingston, where the occupants reportedly abandoned the vehicle.

The police allege that the men then opened fire on the officers, who returned fire.

Following the exchange, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a nearby gully, the police reported.

He was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under active investigation, and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been notified.

- Andre Williams

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