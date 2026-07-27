Christie’s blueprint for an AI-ready SBA
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Rather than scrapping traditional School-Based Assessments, Christopher Christie believes CXC should modernise them through what he calls an AI-Transparent SBA.
His proposal includes:
Declare AI use: Students should disclose whether they used AI, identify the platform and explain how it assisted their work. Using AI should not be considered cheating; concealing its use should.
Show the process: Students would submit research notes, outlines, early drafts, teacher feedback and reflections to demonstrate how the assignment evolved over time.
Oral defence: Teachers would spend about five minutes questioning students about their project, testing whether they genuinely understand the work submitted.
Supervised checkpoints: A classroom-based exercise linked to the assignment would allow teachers to compare independently completed work with supervised performance.
Assess AI literacy: Rather than avoiding AI, Christie believes students should be required to evaluate AI-generated information, identify errors, detect bias and improve machine-produced responses.
“The answer is not to run from the technology,” Christie argues. “The answer is to improve the assessment.”
janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com