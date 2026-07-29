Gonsalves, Holness, Mottley invited to serve on Ghana's Reparatory Justice Council

Senior Advisor/Elder of the Repair Campaign Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Jamaica's Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley have been invited by the Government of Ghana to serve on the newly established Global Advisory Council on Reparatory Justice.

The council is expected to provide high-level political guidance and strategic leadership on reparatory justice while strengthening cooperation between Africa, the African diaspora – including the Caribbean – and partner institutions.

The invitation follows Dr Gonsalves' participation in a high-level consultative conference held in Accra, Ghana, in June to advance the implementation of United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250 on the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the racialised chattel enslavement of Africans.

A longstanding advocate for reparatory justice and Caribbean integration, Dr Gonsalves has served as an elected representative for more than 30 years, including nearly 25 years as prime minister. He has consistently called for recognition of the enduring harms caused by Indigenous genocide, the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and colonial exploitation.

Commenting on the appointment, the former St Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister said he was honoured to accept the invitation.

"I accept this invitation with a deep sense of honour and purpose as it presents an important opportunity to build on the growing momentum for reparatory justice and strengthen this movement beyond CARICOM. I look forward to working with the Government of Ghana, fellow council members and other stakeholders to advance a coordinated global agenda for justice and repair," Dr Gonsalves said.

In his formal invitation, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, praised Dr Gonsalves' "distinguished statesmanship, longstanding contribution to Caribbean integration and unwavering advocacy for reparatory justice", adding that his leadership and experience would strengthen the work of the council.

The Global Advisory Council on Reparatory Justice was established to help shape a coordinated international approach to advancing reparations for the historical injustices of Indigenous genocide, the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and colonial exploitation.

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